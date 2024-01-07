Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Rainbow over Apo Island

Photo courtesy of Danny Ocampo

Posted at Jan 07 2024 02:16 PM

Rainbow over Apo Island

A rainbow column appears over Apo Island as a fisherman navigates a seagrass area in San Juan, Siquijor on January 7, 2024. Like Apo Island, Siquijor has several marine sanctuaries that help sustain coastal communities.

Read More:  Apo Island   San Juan   Siquijor   marine sanctuaries  