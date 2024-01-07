MULTIMEDIA

Praying to the Black Nazarene

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees of the Black Nazarene queue for the traditional 'Pahalik' at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday, where kissing the image is prohibited, and only touching and wiping are allowed. The tradition continues until January 8, ahead of the annual Traslacion on January 9.