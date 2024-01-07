Home  >  Life

Praying to the Black Nazarene

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2024 04:51 PM

Devotees of the Black Nazarene queue for the traditional 'Pahalik' at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday, where kissing the image is prohibited, and only touching and wiping are allowed. The tradition continues until January 8, ahead of the annual Traslacion on January 9.

