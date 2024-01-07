Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Praying to the Black Nazarene Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 07 2024 04:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Devotees of the Black Nazarene queue for the traditional 'Pahalik' at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday, where kissing the image is prohibited, and only touching and wiping are allowed. The tradition continues until January 8, ahead of the annual Traslacion on January 9. Nazareno devotees pray for good health, healing at ‘Pahalik’ Read More: Black Nazarene Nazareno Quiapo Church Traslacion Pahalik /sports/01/07/24/uaap-nu-nazareth-girls-get-back-at-feu-diliman/sports/01/07/24/zach-david-to-compete-in-formula-regional-in-2024/sports/01/07/24/boatwright-explodes-for-51-as-smb-thwarts-terrafirma/sports/01/07/24/dwight-ramos-receives-hate-message-after-loss-to-shibuya/news/01/07/24/shear-line-to-bring-rains-over-southern-luzon