Rain or shine for Nazareno's Hijos

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of Hijos del Nazareno put a raincoat over a replica image of the Black Nazarene as it exits the Manila Cathedral after a visit on Friday. Devotees are getting ready to celebrate the Black Nazarene without the traditional Traslacion for the third consecutive year as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.



