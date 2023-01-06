Home  >  Life

Rain or shine for Nazareno's Hijos

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2023 03:56 PM

Members of Hijos del Nazareno put a raincoat over a replica image of the Black Nazarene as it exits the Manila Cathedral after a visit on Friday. Devotees are getting ready to celebrate the Black Nazarene without the traditional Traslacion for the third consecutive year as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic. 


 

