MULTIMEDIA

Rain or shine for Nazareno's Hijos

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2023 03:56 PM

Members of Hijos del Nazareno put a raincoat over a replica image of the Black Nazarene as it exits the Manila Cathedral after a visit on Friday. Devotees are getting ready to celebrate the Black Nazarene without the traditional Traslacion for the third consecutive year as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Devotion not just about procession': Nazareno followers unwavering in Traslacion absence

Read More:

Black Nazarene
Nazareno
Nazareno 2023
Feast of the Black Nazarene
Manila Cathedral