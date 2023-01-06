MULTIMEDIA

Feast of the Black Nazarene nears

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man walks past a mural of the Black Nazarene at a community near the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City on Friday as the feast of the venerated image nears. Thousands of devotees are expected to join the annual celebration in Manila despite the 3rd year suspension of the traditional Traslacion procession.