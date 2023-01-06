Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Feast of the Black Nazarene nears Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 06 2023 10:46 PM | Updated as of Jan 06 2023 11:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man walks past a mural of the Black Nazarene at a community near the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City on Friday as the feast of the venerated image nears. Thousands of devotees are expected to join the annual celebration in Manila despite the 3rd year suspension of the traditional Traslacion procession. Read More: Black Nazarene feast of the Black Nazarene Nazareno 2023 San Felipe Parish /sports/01/06/23/djokovic-downs-shapovalov-to-set-up-adelaide-semi-with-medvedev/sports/01/06/23/basketball-kai-sotto-adelaide-bounce-back-with-win-vs-illawarra/news/01/06/23/chr-denounces-death-threat-vs-martial-law-survivor/overseas/01/06/23/chicken-feet-alternative-angers-egyptians-amid-soaring-food-prices/overseas/01/06/23/strikes-in-east-ukraine-despite-putins-ceasefire-order