Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Celebration of the Black Nazarene nears Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 06 2023 10:46 PM | Updated as of Jan 07 2023 08:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man walks past a mural of the Black Nazarene at a community near the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City on Friday as the celebration of the venerated image nears. Thousands of devotees are expected to join the annual celebration in Manila despite the 3rd year suspension of the traditional Traslacion procession. ‘Devotion not just about procession’: Nazareno followers unwavering in Traslacion absence Read More: Black Nazarene feast of the Black Nazarene Nazareno 2023 San Felipe Parish /news/01/07/23/fil-am-armless-pilot-recalls-special-meeting-with-benedict-xvi/news/01/07/23/pagasa-monitoring-lpa-east-of-mindanao/news/01/07/23/amerikanong-nag-amok-umano-sa-davao-tiklo/news/01/07/23/mother-2-kids-rescued-from-hostage-taker-in-manila/overseas/01/07/23/29-killed-in-arrest-of-mexico-drug-kingpin-son-government