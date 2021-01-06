MULTIMEDIA

Restoration work in progress for the Grand Dame of Manila

ABS-CBN News

Workers polish the floor of the Metropolitan Theater (MET) in Manila on Wednesday as the declared National Historical Landmark and National Cultural Treasure undergoes restoration work. The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) are working to finish the restoration soonest, with plans to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Battle of Mactan at the MET.