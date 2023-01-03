Filipinos pray for Pope Emeritus

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Paying respect to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Manila Cathedral George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2023 10:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Catholics pray for the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI inside the Manila Cathedral on January 3, 2023. The former pope, who canonized the second Filipino saint Pedro Calungsod, died December 31 at his Vatican residence at the age of 95. By the numbers: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Read More: Pope Emeritus Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Pope Benedict Manila Cathedral /sports/01/04/23/pba-ginebra-bay-area-seek-to-break-series-deadlock/sports/01/04/23/m4-blacklist-enters-upper-bracket-by-a-hairline/overseas/01/03/23/us-set-for-first-execution-of-a-transgender-person/business/01/03/23/south-korea-fines-tesla-22m-for-false-advertising/sports/01/03/23/ageing-football-stars-drawn-to-gulf-for-one-last-payday