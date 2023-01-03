Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Paying respect to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Manila Cathedral

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2023 10:15 PM

Filipinos pray for Pope Emeritus

Filipino Catholics pray for the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI inside the Manila Cathedral on January 3, 2023. The former pope, who canonized the second Filipino saint Pedro Calungsod, died December 31 at his Vatican residence at the age of 95. 

Read More:  Pope Emeritus   Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI   Pope Benedict   Manila Cathedral  