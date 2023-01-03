Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Cubao Cathedral welcomes Black Nazarene

Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2023 08:44 PM

Cubao Cathedral welcomes Black Nazarene

The image of the Black Nazarene is brought to the Immaculate Conception Parish more popularly known as the Cubao Cathedral on Tuesday, less than a week before the Feast of the Black Nazarene. As a safety precaution against COVID-19, the image will be brought to various communities while the traditional Traslacion will be replaced by a “Walk of Faith.” 

Read More:  Black Nazarene   Cubao Cathedral   Immaculate Conception Parish   Feast of the Black Nazarene  