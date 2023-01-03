Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Cubao Cathedral welcomes Black Nazarene Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2023 08:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The image of the Black Nazarene is brought to the Immaculate Conception Parish more popularly known as the Cubao Cathedral on Tuesday, less than a week before the Feast of the Black Nazarene. As a safety precaution against COVID-19, the image will be brought to various communities while the traditional Traslacion will be replaced by a “Walk of Faith.” Read More: Black Nazarene Cubao Cathedral Immaculate Conception Parish Feast of the Black Nazarene /sports/01/04/23/pba-ginebra-bay-area-seek-to-break-series-deadlock/sports/01/04/23/m4-blacklist-enters-upper-bracket-by-a-hairline/overseas/01/03/23/us-set-for-first-execution-of-a-transgender-person/business/01/03/23/south-korea-fines-tesla-22m-for-false-advertising/sports/01/03/23/ageing-football-stars-drawn-to-gulf-for-one-last-payday