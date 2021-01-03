MULTIMEDIA

Devotees attend Black Nazarene novena

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Hundreds of devotees gather at the Quiapo Church on Sunday for the 4th day of the novena for the Black Nazarene. The celebrations leading to this year’s Traslacion have been toned down with churchgoers required to follow COVID-19 protocols as the country continues to deal with the pandemic.