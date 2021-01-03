Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Devotees attend Black Nazarene novena Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2021 04:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Hundreds of devotees gather at the Quiapo Church on Sunday for the 4th day of the novena for the Black Nazarene. The celebrations leading to this year’s Traslacion have been toned down with churchgoers required to follow COVID-19 protocols as the country continues to deal with the pandemic. Several masses to be held in Quiapo on Jan. 9 as Traslacion canceled: official Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Quiapo Church Black Nazarene novena Traslacion 2021 /business/01/04/21/tesla-2020-deliveries-beat-estimates-but-fall-just-short-of-musks-target/news/01/03/21/flight-attendant-natagpuang-patay-sa-isang-hotel-sa-makati-city/overseas/01/03/21/pope-francis-criticizes-people-going-on-holiday-to-flee-covid-lockdowns/entertainment/01/03/21/pbb-connect-russu-ends-journey-as-housemate/life/01/03/21/tricycle-driver-si-mister-engineer-naman-si-misis-to-be