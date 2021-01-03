Home  >  Life

Devotees attend Black Nazarene novena

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2021 04:13 PM

Hundreds of devotees gather at the Quiapo Church on Sunday for the 4th day of the novena for the Black Nazarene. The celebrations leading to this year’s Traslacion have been toned down with churchgoers required to follow COVID-19 protocols as the country continues to deal with the pandemic.

