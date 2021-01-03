MULTIMEDIA

'Buhay sa Gulay'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Residents participate in the “Pick, Harvest and Pay” promo for the first urban vegetable garden harvest festival, dubbed as “Buhay sa Gulay”, at the football field of St. John Bosco Parish in Tondo, Manila on Sunday. The project, spearheaded by the Department of Agrarian Reform, along with the Department of Agriculture, St. John Bosco parish and the Manila Local Government, converted the 8,000 square meters-football field of the church into a vegetable garden where Tondo locals can plant and sell vegetables priced between P30 to P40.