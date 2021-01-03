Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

'Buhay sa Gulay'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2021 02:51 PM

'Buhay sa Gulay'

Residents participate in the “Pick, Harvest and Pay” promo for the first urban vegetable garden harvest festival, dubbed as “Buhay sa Gulay”, at the football field of St. John Bosco Parish in Tondo, Manila on Sunday. The project, spearheaded by the Department of Agrarian Reform, along with the Department of Agriculture, St. John Bosco parish and the Manila Local Government, converted the 8,000 square meters-football field of the church into a vegetable garden where Tondo locals can plant and sell vegetables priced between P30 to P40.

Read More:  Buhay sa Gulay   urban vegetable garden   vegetable garden   vegetables   St John Bosco Parish   Tondo   Manila   Department of Agrarian Reform   DAR   food security     