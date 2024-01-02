Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Lighting candles for the Black Nazarene

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2024 06:07 PM

Lighting candles for the Black Nazarene

Candle vendors sell multicolored candles as devotees arrive for the nine-day novena Mass at Quiapo Church in Manila on January 2, 2024. Millions of devotees are expected to participate in the commemoration of the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene on January 9. 

Read More:  Black Nazarene   Traslacion   Quiapo Church   candle vendors  