Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lighting candles for the Black Nazarene Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 02 2024 06:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Candle vendors sell multicolored candles as devotees arrive for the nine-day novena Mass at Quiapo Church in Manila on January 2, 2024. Millions of devotees are expected to participate in the commemoration of the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene on January 9. Read More: Black Nazarene Traslacion Quiapo Church candle vendors /entertainment/01/02/24/topacios-borracho-films-bares-lineup-for-2024/overseas/01/02/24/deadly-russian-strikes-pound-ukraine-cities/entertainment/01/02/24/watch-seventeens-label-reveals-new-k-pop-group-tws/news/01/02/24/taguig-police-seize-over-p90-k-worth-of-fireworks-firecrackers/overseas/01/02/24/japan-airlines-aircraft-catches-fire-at-haneda-airport