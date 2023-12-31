MULTIMEDIA
Quezon City lights up for 2024
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 01 2024 07:35 AM
A fireworks display, lasting 10 minutes, lights up the sky during the New Year’s eve celebration at the Quezon Memorial Circle. The park is one of the places where fireworks displays were allowed after Mayor Joy Belmonte issued an executive order regulating the manufacture, sale, and use of firecrackers in the city as a safety precaution.
