Welcoming 2023 sans restrictions

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2023 02:25 AM

Guests welcome the new year at a beach party in Subic Bay, Zambales on Sunday. After almost three years of restrictions on social gatherings, people welcomed the new year with fireworks and festivities previously not allowed. 

