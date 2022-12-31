Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Welcoming 2023 sans restrictions Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 01 2023 02:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Guests welcome the new year at a beach party in Subic Bay, Zambales on Sunday. After almost three years of restrictions on social gatherings, people welcomed the new year with fireworks and festivities previously not allowed. Read More: New year Subic party celebration fireworks festivities coronavirus COVID19 /entertainment/01/01/23/benbens-agnes-reoma-pat-lasaten-are-engaged/video/entertainment/01/01/23/asap-motivational-songs-hatid-sa-asap2023-opener/overseas/01/01/23/australia-demands-negative-covid-test-for-china-arrivals/overseas/01/01/23/taiwan-offers-assistance-to-china-over-covid-19-surge/sports/01/01/23/m4-blacklist-opens-world-title-defense-bid-with-win-over-incendio