MULTIMEDIA

Makati-Mandaluyong skyline lights up for New Year

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2023 03:23 AM

Fireworks light up the Makati-Mandaluyong skyline as Filipinos welcome the New Year as seen from Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City on Sunday. Local government units were urged to set up community fireworks display to lessen injuries and address the health hazards of firecracker use.

