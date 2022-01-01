Families spend New Year's Day outdoors

MULTIMEDIA
Families head to parks amid rise in COVID-19 positivity rate
Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP
Posted at Jan 01 2022 05:38 PM
Filipinos visit a park in Quezon City on New Year's Day as health experts warned of a likely surge in COVID-19 cases due to increased mobility and relaxed health protocols. Health authorities on the first day of the year logged a positivity rate of 14.8 percent, the highest since October 9 and way above the benchmark set by the World Health Organization of 5 percent, and recorded 3,617 fresh COVID-19 cases.
