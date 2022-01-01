MULTIMEDIA

Crowds flock to MOA on New Year's Day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People flocked to the SM Mall of Asia seaside area in Pasay City on New Year’s Day, Saturday, the same day health authorities logged 3,617 new COVID-19 cases. Analysts project that the country will log more virus cases in the coming days due to the increased mobility over the holidays.