Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Crowds flock to MOA on New Year's Day George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 01 2022 06:28 PM | Updated as of Jan 01 2022 06:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People flocked to the SM Mall of Asia seaside area in Pasay City on New Year’s Day, Saturday, the same day health authorities logged 3,617 new COVID-19 cases. Analysts project that the country will log more virus cases in the coming days due to the increased mobility over the holidays. Rapid COVID spike typical of ‘highly transmissible’ variant, experts say PGH seeing ‘steady increase’ in COVID-19 patient numbers Read More: coronavirus COVID19 SM MOA MOA physical distancing social distancing /sports/01/02/22/giannis-has-triple-double-in-bucks-6th-straight-win/video/life/01/02/22/throwback-symptoms-of-acute-kidney-injury/video/news/01/02/22/nurses-group-welcomes-sra-allocation-in-2022-budget/sports/01/02/22/football-west-ham-keep-up-top-four-push-with-win-at-palace/sports/01/02/22/indonesia-miffed-after-4-ruled-out-in-suzuki-cup-final