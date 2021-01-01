MULTIMEDIA

Thousands of devotees attend First Friday Mass in Quiapo

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees of the Black Nazarene flock to Quiapo Church for the First Friday and Novena Mass of the year, days ahead of the annual commemoration of the Traslacion. The local government of Manila ordered the cancellation of the annual Traslacion in an attempt to prevent spread of COVID-19, where millions of devotees attend the procession. Quiapo Church Parochial Vicar Fr. Douglas Badong announced that additional Masses will be celebrated on January 9 to accommodate more devotees who wish to honor the Black Nazarene.

