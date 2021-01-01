Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Thousands of devotees attend First Friday Mass in Quiapo George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 01 2021 05:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Devotees of the Black Nazarene flock to Quiapo Church for the First Friday and Novena Mass of the year, days ahead of the annual commemoration of the Traslacion. The local government of Manila ordered the cancellation of the annual Traslacion in an attempt to prevent spread of COVID-19, where millions of devotees attend the procession. Quiapo Church Parochial Vicar Fr. Douglas Badong announced that additional Masses will be celebrated on January 9 to accommodate more devotees who wish to honor the Black Nazarene. Traslacion sa 2021 kanselado dahil sa pandemya Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Quiapo Church Black Nazarene Traslacion First Friday Mass /news/01/02/21/pagpapabakuna-kontra-covid-19-maaaring-sa-marso-pa-magsimula-doh/video/news/01/02/21/throwback-trahedya-sa-simbang-gabi-soco/entertainment/01/02/21/quezons-game-wins-big-at-7th-urduja-heritage-film-awards/news/01/02/21/construction-worker-patay-nang-aksidenteng-maiputok-ang-baril-sa-sarili/entertainment/01/01/21/from-fan-girl-to-cop-where-youll-next-see-breakout-actress-charlie-dizon