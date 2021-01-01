Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Jones Bridge lights up for the new year

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2021 08:00 AM

Jones Bridge lights up for the new year

The City of Manila welcomes the new year with a dazzling fireworks show along Jones Bridge on Friday. Aside from the Jones Bridge, a fireworks display was also held at the Intramuros Golf Course. 

Read More:  Manila   Jones Bridge   New Year   2021   fireworks   fireworks display   multimedia   multimedia photos  