Jones Bridge lights up for the new year
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 01 2021 08:00 AM

The City of Manila welcomes the new year with a dazzling fireworks show along Jones Bridge on Friday. Aside from the Jones Bridge, a fireworks display was also held at the Intramuros Golf Course.