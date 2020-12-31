Home  >  Life

Hello, 2021!

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2021 01:24 AM

The local government of Quezon City ushers in the new year with a fireworks display at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, New Year's Day. A small crowd of passersby stops and watches the display, as they cheer and welcome 2021.

