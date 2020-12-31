Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Hello, 2021! Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 01 2021 01:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest The local government of Quezon City ushers in the new year with a fireworks display at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, New Year's Day. A small crowd of passersby stops and watches the display, as they cheer and welcome 2021. Read More: Quezon City Quezon memorial Circle New Year 2021 multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/01/01/21/26-belgian-retirees-die-after-visit-by-volunteer-santa/entertainment/01/01/21/bts-wraps-up-record-breaking-year-with-new-years-eve-online-concert/video/sports/01/01/21/throwback-new-year-new-fitness-challenges-for-roxanne-barcelo-sports-u/news/12/31/20/qcpd-confiscates-p128k-worth-of-firecrackers/overseas/12/31/20/some-50-countries-start-covid-19-vaccinations