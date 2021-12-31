MULTIMEDIA
Milestones, attempts, losses: Personal journeys define lifestyle stories in 2021
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 31 2021 12:01 PM | Updated as of Dec 31 2021 12:35 PM
Many Filipinos were drawn to the personal journeys of both prominent personalities and ordinary people as they slowly adjust to the "new normal" brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They shared in the joy and pain brought about by different experiences and events -- a big modeling gig that helped an actress overcome her body insecurities, the loss of a loved one through death or a breakup, and an attempt to win another Miss Universe crown for pageant-crazy Philippines, among others.
Here are our most talked-about lifestyle stories for 2021:
- /video/life/01/02/22/throwback-symptoms-of-acute-kidney-injury
- /video/news/01/02/22/nurses-group-welcomes-sra-allocation-in-2022-budget
- /sports/01/02/22/football-west-ham-keep-up-top-four-push-with-win-at-palace
- /sports/01/02/22/indonesia-miffed-after-4-ruled-out-in-suzuki-cup-final
- /sports/01/02/22/nba-mavericks-luka-doncic-clears-covid-19-protocol