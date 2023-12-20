Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Pinay power and other trending lifestyle stories in 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2023 11:49 AM

The past year was all about Filipinas making their mark internationally, particularly in the pageant and fashion scene. 

Heartbreaks also made the headlines, from a celebrity split to a dog parent seeking justice for his deceased fur baby.

Here are our trending lifestyle stories for 2023:

 
Read More:  beauty queen   Miss Universe   beauty pageant   Michelle Dee   Pia Wurtzbach  