Iain Armitage, known to many as the titular character in the comedy show "Young Sheldon," had a fanboy moment upon meeting Tony Award winner Lea Salonga.

The young actor was able to get a backstage photo with Salonga and another stage veteran, Bernadette Peters, after seeing them on the West End run of "Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends."

"I'm so glad my 2023 included getting to see these two incredible women on stage -- two of my favorites and always have been!" he said. "Thank you for an incredible evening!"

Salonga is set to do a concert tour in the United Kingdom next year.

Billed as “Stage, Screen & Everything in Between!” the tour will run from June 21 to July 1, 2024.