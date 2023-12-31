MANILA – The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released a commemorative postage stamps to welcome 2024, or the "Year of the Wooden Dragon."

"In Chinese mythology, the Dragon is a symbol of strength, courage, creativity and innovation. 2024 is expected to be a year of potential and opportunity," PHLPost said.

The Dragon is the 5th in the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

PHLPost has printed 20,000 copies of the 2 designs of the regular stamps with denominations of P16 and P45 respectively, 2,500 pieces of the limited collector’s item souvenir sheets at P200 each and 800 copies of first day cover envelopes.

PHLPost in-house graphic artist Ryman Dominic Albuladora layout the stamps.

Postmaster General Luis Carlos in a statement said "we firmly believe that this Year of the Wooden Dragon will open new doors of opportunities," citing numerous projects they have lined up for next year:

• Establishment of Barangay Postal Stations nationwide for more efficient delivery

• Implementation of the new seven digit alphanumeric new Zip Code PH from the old four digit that will standardize addressing system in the country

• Real Time Visibility system to modernize the delivery and efficiency of its mail operations



The stamps, souvenir sheets and official first day covers are now available at the second floor of Manila Central Post Office Annex Bldg. located at the back of the fire gutted historic structure.