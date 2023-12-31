Dominique Cojuangco. Instagram/@dominique

MANILA -- For Dominique Cojuangco, 2023 is her "best year thus far."

The daughter of actress Gretchen Barretto and businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco made the statement on Saturday, as she shared highlights of her year on Instagram.

Among these are a photo of her with her husband Michael Hearn on their wedding day, as well as a sonogram of their first baby.

Cojuangco represented the Philippines in Le Bal des Debutantes, which is considered one of the world's biggest high society fashion events, in Paris in 2015.

She tied the knot with Hearn, her schoolmate, last March.

