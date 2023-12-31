MANILA — 2024 is right around the corner and it will be another year where people can change, sustain, and create their fortune.

People will have 366 days to create their narratives, but for astrologer Resti Santiago, some would be more favored because of their signs.

Speaking on TeleRadyo Serbisyo earlier today, Santiago first offered a more detailed explanation of what Astrology is and how people may use it as a guide in their own lives.

“Pag sinabi kasing horoscope, masyado siyang general. Yung astrology, nag-aaral kami ng mga charts. Nire-relate din namin yan sa ekonomiya, kung kailan dapat gawin yung mga importanteng bagay,” he said.

“Unang una, meron na rin talagang konsepto na ‘what is above is also below.’ Kung bibigyan natin ng siyensya, meron na ring actually na tinatawag na astro magnetism na yung mga electromagnetic impulses from the sky, from the planetary alignments, nagse-send siya ng mga impulses tapos nasasagap natin.”

“Kung open yung mind natin, pwede nating tanggapin. Pero more importantly, ito kasing astrology, ito yung pinakamatagal na siyensya, na body of knowledge,” he added, explaining how it has been serving as a guide for people for more than thousands of years.

Moving forward, Santiago then explained what signs will be the luckiest in 2024.

“Based dun sa galaw ng Jupiter, ang luckiest in the first half of the year is Taurus, and then sa second half of the year is Gemini,” he revealed.

“Yung Taurus kasi very practical, very bullish, kaya in the first half of the year, ang general trend is bullish. Yung mga other earth signs will also be affected. Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn in the first half of the year.”

“Pero pag dating ng midyear, Jupiter will be weaker, so medyo yung mga issues with the economy lalabas ng midyear. So ang strategy is gawin mo lahat ng mga plano mo on the first half of the year para makabwelo ka.”

“Sa second half yung air signs, yung Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius,” he added.

On the other end of the spectrum, these will be the signs that will be more challenged or those that will be not that favored.

“Ang basehan naman natin diyan are yung mga eclipses. Aries, Libra, Pisces, and Virgo. Pagka eclipse, ‘di naman nating sinasabing malas. Ang ibig sabihin lang nito, they have to change something sa buhay nila” he revealed.

“Merong kailangang tanggalin, iwanan. It’s time to reinvent oneself. Hindi sila dapat maging stagnant. Kung maa-accept mo yan, it doesn’t have to be malas. Kailangan lang sumabay sa sinasabi ng universe. Be open to change and criticism,” he explained.

For the country in general, Santiago shared that 2024 will be a good year for the Philippines in terms of technology, but problems in the economy will still arise.

“Sa Pilipinas, on the positive side, yung technology will really be very important. Yung lahat ng industries should be able to ride itong pag-develop ng AI, ng robotics,” said Santiago.

“Sa tingin ko naman makakasabay yung Pilipinas kasi by middle of the year until next year, kasi yung planet of technology ng Pilipinas, parang siya yung pinaka maswerte. On the other hand, baka may problem pa rin sa inflation and sa currency,” he added.

Still, Santiago is urging the Filipinos to take this as a guide and use Astrology to be more knowledgeable of the situation that they may find themselves in next year.

“Hindi natin mapipigilan yung pag-galaw ng planeta, pero maa-adjust natin yung ating responses. Astrology is a rational system of body of knowledge,” he said.