MANILA -- Filipinos preferred fried food over desserts such as fruit salad during the holidays, according to research.

Data analytics platform Packworks found that products related to fried food are on top of shopping lists of Filipinos in sari-sari stores in the first half of December this year.

The study, done by its business intelligence tool Sari IQ in collaboration with the sociocultural research firm Fourth Wall, compared data obtained from December 1 to 14 in 2021 and 2022.

It showed that packaged sauce or "sawsawan" has the highest consumption rate among holiday season products with an 8% increase, followed by breading and coating mix (7%) and cooking oil (5%).

Fourth Wall Research Director John Brylle Bae believes that Filipinos prefer fried food because of its association with "sawsawan culture."

"The sawsawan culture epitomizes the communal nature of eating for us Filipinos -- that is, eating is more than just consuming good food, but forging long-lasting connections with others," he said in a statement released Saturday.

Meanwhile, products related to fruit salads either experienced no change or a decline this year, according to the study: evaporated milk (2%), condensed milk (-1%), all-purpose cream (-11%), and canned fruits (-16%).

Demand for sugar and seasonings also dropped at -9% and -33%, respectively.

Explaining the findings, Bae said their "analysis further suggests that on holiday seasons, Filipinos are willing to forgo salads and sweets, but they are struggling to let go of fried foods. The aversion to sugars and salads comes from high inflation, growing concerns on diabetes, and increasing health consciousness."

"Meanwhile, the propensity for fried foods comes from practical considerations (convenient and economical) but also from a much deeper sociocultural consideration," he added.



