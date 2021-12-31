Shopee launches initiative for typhoon Odette survivors

Photo of the destruction left by Typhoon Odette in Dinagat Islands on December 22, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA -- Shopee recently launched an initiative that aims to help the survivors of super typhoon Odette.

Under Shopee Bayanihan: Typhoon Odette Support, shoppers can buy donation vouchers through the app until January 4.

The e-commerce platform has committed to match up to P1 million worth of total donations made by users to partner charities such as UNICEF and World Vision.

The amount to be raised will be used to buy water kits, health and sanitation items, and other essentials such as food and clothes.

“We are saddened to see the devastation brought by Typhoon Odette to our kababayans in Visayas and Mindanao... We are working to provide immediate assistance to aid the speedy recovery of those affected by this natural disaster,” Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu said in a statement.

Countries and international communities earlier pledged to help the Philippines after Odette caused widespread devastation in parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The typhoon, with international name Rai, struck the southern and central part of the country on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods.

Meanwhile, Shopee is also holding a New Year sale on January 1, 2022, promising discounts, vouchers, and other deals such as free shipping.