New eats: Tryp By Wyndham has hefty Kitayama burger kits and more

The best way to enjoy the Milagritos burger is fresh off the grill. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Milagritos, the in-house restaurant of Tryp By Wyndham, offers hefty burger kits and party platters for delivery and pick-up.

While Tryp By Wyndham over at the Mall of Asia complex is known for one of the best places to catch the sunset over Manila Bay, the food at Milagritos is an undiscovered gem.

Like Millie’s at sister hotel Microtel, Milagritos is named after Milagros Dela Rosa, the grandmother of the family behind the Wyndham Hotels in the country.

The hotel’s executive chef, Gino Sta. Ana, has assembled a young and hip menu out of American and Spanish favorites.

Headlining the menu are Sta. Ana’s burgers made with quarter pound local Kitayama beef patties, cheese, fresh lettuce and tomatoes, slices of bacon, and Chef Gino’s secret sauce, enveloped in pillowy soft brioche buns.

While eaten fresh of the grill is the best way to savor these burgers, these are available for pick-up and delivery as Milagritos burger kits.

Each kit has everything, including instructions, one would need to cook and assemble the burgers at home.

Chef Gino and the Milagritos Burger Kit. Jeeves de Veyra

Sta. Ana remarks that the burgers are available pre-cooked but strongly recommends cooking the patties and bacon in your kitchen to ensure freshness.

The kit comes with enough ingredients to assemble four burgers, while a bigger version has enough to assemble six.

Milagritos has recently opened for dine-in customers following the strict guidelines of the IATF.

Besides the burgers, the restaurant has added Spanish tapas to its menu. Not to be missed are Chef Gino’s version of Salpicao, Gambas, and Chorizo.

For those preparing for Media Noche, Milagritos has party platters available for delivery. The party platters come in half trays good for 3-5 people and full trays that serve 6-8 people.

Party platters by Milagritos. Handout

Adding elaborate dishes like Paella Mixto and Lamb Caldereta to your family feast is as easy as checking out the hotel’s social media pages.

Tryp By Wyndham is located at Seaside Blvd. corner JW Diokno Blvd. at the Mall of Asia Complex. For more information on the Milagritos Burger Kit, the complete Party Platter menu and pricing, check out Tryp by Wyndham and Milagritos on Facebook.