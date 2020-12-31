LOOK: Lego reveals new sets for 'plantitos,' 'plantitas'

Lego hopes these sets will help adults "express their personality as their creativity blossoms." Handout

MANILA — Ever wanted to become a “plantita” but know that you just don’t have the green thumb for it?

Then you’re in luck because Lego has got you covered.

This past week, the toy company announced a couple of new building kits — this time, with the idea of letting you create your own small botanical collection, without the need to actually water them.

The Lego Flower Bouquet and the Lego Bonsai Tree — perfect for those looking to looking to “get creative, destress and find moments of mindfulness in a day,” according to Lego — will be available in the country for P3,499 each starting January 4, 2021.

The first of the two sets has 756 pieces and can stand about 14 inches (36 cm) high. It includes three roses, a lavender, daisies, a California poppy, two snapdragons, and an astro flower in its arrangement.

The Bonsai Tree set, on the other hand, has 878 pieces and is said to be 7 inches (18cm) tall. It comes with a rectangular pot and a slatted wood-effect stand, “creating a pretty display piece to take pride of place in any home or office.”

You can check out what both looks like in the videos below:

“As adults look for new ways to switch off and relax, we’re delighted to be able to help them seek solace from their busy everyday lives as they immerse themselves in creating these beautiful botanical builds,” said Jamie Berard, design lead at the Lego Group.

“The customizable elements and mindful building experience will hopefully help them express their personality as their creativity blossoms,” Berard added.

