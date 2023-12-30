Volcanologist Ed Laguerta passes away at 69

The late volcanologist Ed Laguerta. ABS-CBN News/File

(UPDATED) Bicolanos are mourning the passing of Ed Laguerta, the former resident volcanologist of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Legazpi.

Laguerta died at 4 a.m. Saturday, December 30 in Irosin, Sorsogon at the age of 69 due to heart failure, according to his family.

Laguerta, who retired in 2019, dedicated decades to monitoring Mayon Volcano.

His significant contributions went beyond scientific circles, as he possessed the unique ability to translate complex technical jargon into easily understandable language, making him a favorite among the media.

Messages of condolences and remembrance poured in from former colleagues, highlighting the impact Laguerta had on the field of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and his role in comprehending and responding to the risks associated with Mayon and lahar.

Albay 2nd district Representative Joey Salceda expressed sadness, stating, “We are sad in the passing of my good friend Ed Laguerta, a long-time partner in DRR in understanding and responding to the risks of Mayon and lahar.”

Dr. Rosa Maria Rempillo of the Department of Health Bicol conveyed her condolences, saying, “Our prayers and condolences to your family Sir Ed. I considered you a pillar for the Early Warning System (EWS) of the DRRM. Thank you for all the years we worked with you during volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and tsunami alerts.”

With the outpouring of messages, Ed Laguerta's eldest daughter, Edna Laguerta-Hay, shared a poignant reflection, “Nakakaproud, nakakaoverwhelm di ko alam na malulungkot o matutuwa kami na masaya para kay Papa na maraming nakakalalala sa kanya. Ngayon lang naming nafeel na ganun siya kadedicated sa trabaho, kinukwento niya mga accomplishment niya, kaya malungkot na masaya, sana buhay pa siya, pero nagawa niya yung responsibility niya.”

Laguerta's peers extended their sympathies to the family of the late volcanologist.

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum, who was Phivolcs director when Laguerta was the resident volcanologist of Legazpi observatory, cited the latter's contributions to disaster risk reduction.

“Ed was a true public servant who has served DOST-Phivolcs and the country with passion and excellence, making sure that communities around active volcanoes are provided the best information and interpretation for appropriate disaster risk reduction decisions and actions. It was an honor for me to be working with Ed in monitoring active volcanoes, “ said Solidum.

Phivolcs Legazpi Observatory Resident Volcanologist Dr. Paul Alanis also conveyed his condolences to the family.

“He was a mentor and a friend. As my predecessor, he left a very deep legacy at Phivolcs in general and Albay in particular. Something all of us hope to live up to. We will miss him greatly,” he said.

Bicol officials also cited Laguerta's dedication to his work.

Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary and former OCD Bicol Regional Director Raffy Alejandro also reminisced about his years of working with Laguerta.

“He was my very reliable and constant partner during my 10 years stint as RD of OCD5. Very dependable and professional. Kahit anong oras ay available siya, Mayon man or Buluşan. Kahit sa mga bagyo nadiyan din sya dahil sa mga lahar. He provided stability during our operations by providing sound and reliable information and advice,” he said.

Laguerta's family has yet to finalize his wake and burial details.

Laguerta was survived by his wife and five children. - reports from Aireen Perol-Jaymalin and Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News