New online marketplace aims to support local artisans

MANILA -- Two entrepreneurial sisters recently put up an online marketplace to support Filipino artists, artisans, and crafters whose businesses have been affected by the pandemic.

Judy Anne and Jean Santos said the new platform, called Betsy, aims to not just help creative entrepreneurs, but also make unique, handcrafted products more accessible to the public.

Categories include arts and crafts, bags, clothing and accessories, furniture and decor, little treasures, makeup and skin care, shoes, and travel.

"Betsy champions Filipino creativity. We’d love to see flourish into full grown businesses, allowing these dreamers to stay true to who they are," Jean said.

"In a cluttered marketplace where mass production rules, our goal is to provide mindful makers and consumers an avenue where they can offer and find something truly special and one-of-a-kind," Judy Anne added.

According to the sister duo, those interested to join their platform may sign up on the Betsy PH website.

The artisans, artists, and crafters will then be taught how to set up their own virtual store.