Lead author Dr. Edward Ryan Collantes (seated, background) attends to a glaucoma patient in Cebu together with his colleagues and co-authors, Dr. Christine Siguan-Bell (seated, left) and Dr. Justine May Torregosa (right, standing). Photo courtesy of Dr. Edward Ryan Collantes

A team of Philippine and US doctors has found a previously unknown genetic cause for glaucoma among Filipinos.

Led by Harvard-based ophthalmologist and genetics researcher Dr. Edward Ryan Collantes, the team was able to identify a specific gene responsible for juvenile open angle glaucoma (JOAG), a debilitating disease that leads to incurable blindness in children as young as preschool age.

JOAG is a particularly severe type of glaucoma that afflicts people below 40 years of age — sometimes as young as four years old. By and large, millions of people around the world suffer from glaucoma, an inheritable disease in which the buildup of fluid pressure inside the eye causes irreversible damage to the optic nerve.

“Doctors have known about glaucoma for centuries but we still don’t have a clear idea of the many underlying pathways in this disease. By undertaking these studies and analyzing families with these conditions, we are in a position to better understand the disease and come up with solutions,” Collantes told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview.

He recalls the bewilderment and resignedness of his Filipino patients — many of whom are closely related, due to the hereditary nature of glaucoma — who couldn’t understand why they were going blind.

“I’ve heard some of them say that perhaps they or their ancestors might have been cursed.”

Collantes’ team, under the guidance of world-renowned ophthalmologist and geneticist Dr. Janey L. Wiggs, found that mutations of a specific gene called EFEMP1 lead to an abnormal buildup and retention of proteins in cells, resulting in JOAG and eventual blindness.

While other genes have previously been identified as causing glaucoma — Collantes himself had earlier discovered the role of a novel MYOC gene mutation in JOAG — this is the first time that EFEMP1 has been proven to cause the disease, notably among Filipinos.

“There have been other studies that suspected that EFEMP1 played a role in adult-onset glaucoma, but this is the first time that a definitive link has been proven,” Collantes said. “More importantly, however, it seems to be a common cause of JOAG among Filipino families.”

He suspects that the prevalence of JOAG among Filipinos may be underreported, due to a lack of public awareness and understanding of glaucoma as well as a dearth of in-depth genetic studies of the Philippine population. Collantes laments that most genetic studies have largely overlooked Asians, and Filipinos in particular.

The discovery of the EFEMP1 gene’s role in JOAG among Filipinos underscores the need for further genetic studies in the Philippines, not just to identify the causes of diseases but also to pave the way for cures. Collantes said that a better understanding of Filipinos’ genetic makeup is important towards understanding the full story of human genetics.

“Imagine what other genetic discoveries are out there waiting for us to find,” he said.

Collantes’ team was comprised of doctors from Massachusetts Eye and Ear, a teaching hospital of the Harvard Medical School; Manila Doctors Hospital; the Cebu Institute of Medicine; and Western Visayas Medical Center.

The study was published in the journal Human Mutation on December 19, 2021.