WATCH: Adorable Scarlet Snow reports on African wildlife during vacation

MANILA — In Africa with her family to welcome the new year, Scarlet Snow Belo on Tuesday shared an adorable update about their vacation, class report style.

On the Instagram page chronicling Scarlet Snow’s childhood, the 5-year-old is seen in one video identifying wildlife in the safari: giraffe, zebra, buffalo, and antelope.

Other photos show her napping “in the savannah like a cub,” and taking a closer look at animals through her telescope.

In a clip posted by her mother, Vicki Belo, meanwhile sees Scarlet Snow explaining why she opted to wear a leopard-print shirt during their safari tour — “so that the mommy leopard will think I’m her baby.”

“She’ll take care of me and not eat me. Because will a mommy eat her baby? No.”

Belo and her husband Hayden Kho also shared other photos of their family adventure, including romantic snaps of the couple.

Check out the photos below: