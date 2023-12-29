Welcome 2024 with these star-studded events in Manila

MANILA — At least three areas in the metro are holding star-studded events to ring in 2024.

SB19, REGINE VELASQUEZ IN MAKATI

P-pop boy group SB19 and OPM veteran Regine Velasquez are among the acts joining the event of the Makati City government.

The local government unit will be collaborating with Ayala Land and Make It Makati for the "Nostalgia Meets the Future: Ayala Avenue New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2024" which will start at 7 p.m.

Joining them are Sponge Cola, Al James, and a team of talented musical theater artists led by Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon.

The event will be hosted by the dynamic duo Baus Rufo and Ai Dela Cruz, with direction by Paolo Valenciano.

VICE GANDA IN QUEZON CITY

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda will be leading the countdown of the Quezon City government along with Mayonnaise, The Dawn, Cueshé, Imago, Orange and Lemons, Shamrock, Autotelic, Tropical Depression, Bassilyo, Allan K, Boobay & Tekla, Tuesday Vargas, Uma, KDolls, Buganda, and DN Powerdance.

"Drag Race Philippines" seasons 1 and 2 stars Captivating Katkat, Precious Paula Nicole, Arizona Brandy, and Bernie will also be performing in the event.

Admission for the countdown is free. The program will start at 4 p.m. at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

RED VELVET IN TAGUIG

Red Velvet's Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy will be performing in the event at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

OPM artists Ely Buendia and KZ Tandingan along with Zack Tabudlo and Adie are also listed as performers.

