Tippy dos Santos with her parents, John and Happy. Instagram/Tippy dos Santos



The holidays took a tragic turn for the family of stage actress and singer Tippy dos Santos after her parents, Happy and John, met an accident in South Korea on Wednesday, December 27.



"Upon their arrival in Seoul for a short holiday, Happy and John figured in a horrific vehicular accident. While John is currently recovering from his injuries, Happy is now in coma and fighting for her life. She is at the ICU of a Korean hospital,” Tippy posted on her Instagram page.



The family is “urgently seeking prayers for Happy's healing and recovery.”



“The power of collective prayer is immense, transcending boundaries and uniting us in hope. Your support matters; let's join together in sending positive energy and healing thoughts to Seoul for HAPPY's recovery,” Tippy added .



No other details have been given as of this writing.

Related video: