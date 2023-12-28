‘I took back my narrative’: Michelle Dee on coming out

MANILA - Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee said that coming out as bisexual earlier this year was to assert control over her story.



“The thing with coming out is, it was not a product of thinking it could better my journey. It did not affect my journey. If anything the reason I came out was because people tried to take away my story, take away my narrative. And the best way to address that is to take back your story. Take back your narrative. Take control,” she said during her visit to the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII), Thursday morning.



The beauty queen also reminded the LGBTQIA+ community not to let anyone turn their story into shame and she hopes the move will serve as a light in the dark for queer folks who are still afraid of stepping out of the closet.



“It was an amazing way for me to always empower anybody who is going through the same thing, never allow anyone to take your story away from you,” she said. “And with that representation, at least one person can feel empowered over that.



While she encourages the community to embrace their true selves, she clarified no one should be forced to come out.



“We all function in our own unique timeline, we should not be identified based on sexual orientation. Our individuality is worth so much more than how we label ourselves. Let's not force people to label themselves,” Dee said.



“My whole journey this year is about authenticity and risking my story and what I had to offer. That is something I did not embrace in my first two chances in the national level but something I embraced this year,” she added.



According to Dee, being true to herself allows the actress to push the norms society has dictated.



“Through embracing that short hair, coming out, championing advocacies, it really represents breaking boundaries and changing stereotypes, and empowering as many people that they don’t need to fit a certain mold. Everyone should feel the capacity they can be Miss Universe Philippines as well,” she enthused.