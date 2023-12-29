Filipinos welcome New Year with old traditions

Welcoming the New Year for Filipinos will never be complete without sumptuous meals for the traditional media noche.

For 63-year old Nelia Aliado of Meycauyan, Bulacan, this is not just a day of feasting but a day of looking back to the old tradition in preparing foods that her whole family will enjoy on New Year’s eve.

She said media noche will never be complete and meaningful without Filipino food made from glutinous rice, like biko and sapin-sapin.

She believes having sticky food on the table during New Year will maintain her family’s strong bond throughout the year.

She also makes sure to have 12 or 13 round fruits on the center table as she believes it will bring them financial abundance.

While there are foods that are a must, there are also foods that need to be avoided, such as chicken, as some believe it will bring bad luck.

These are just a few traditions Filipinos follow as they welcome the New Year, according to University of the Philippines Professor and Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Nestor Castro.

He said these traditions have been existing even before the Spanish colonization.

Though these deep-rooted traditions will remain, they have also evolved over time, according to Castro.

“Palagay ko hindi na siya mawawala pwede siyang ma-transform. Mayroong mga bagong anyo, halimbawa dati ah dapat bilog ang mga barya ano, kasi gumugulong ibig sabihin tuloy tuloy ang swerte. Pero alam naman natin ngayon pagbarya eh maliit na halaga lang yan kaya meron narin tayong mga perang papel,” he added.

One of the most common Filipino traditions, according to Professor Castro, is jumping once the clock strikes midnight, believing it will enhance the height of whoever does it. Wearing a polka dot dress is also on the list of Filipinos in welcoming the New Year.

“Pero siguro isa sa pinakamatanda ng paniniwala yung pagtalon tuwing bagong taon dahil tatangkad ka, pagsusuot ng mga polka dots, dahil nagsisimbulo ito ng ah pera na tuloy-tuloy gumugulong so tapos dahil pumasok na rin ang Kristiyanismo merong mga simbolo na nakuha na rin natin mula sa Kristiyanong tradisyon tulad ng buena noche, of course sa mga Kastila na yun,” he added.

But what is unique with these traditions, according to Castro, is that these have already been brought to other countries by Filipinos working and living abroad, which was then passed on and adapted by other cultures.

“Halimbawa nag-aalaga ng mga bata sa Alemanya, sa Espanya na mga Filipino na domestic helpers, naipapasa rin nila dun sa mga bata yung paniniwalang yung hindi pa natin nakikita yung manifestation pero maaaring paglaki nila yan ang kanilang mga gagawing paniniwala,” Castro added.

But there are Filipino Catholics who do not believe in these traditions like Marites Radasa of Bulacan.

She said it is not the food on the table that matters during New Year, but the outlook in life that is being guided by God.

“Kasi naniniwala ako kay Jesus lang pagsinabi ni Jesus na para sayo ito kahit wala na yung mga bilog ,wala na yung mga pampaswerte suwertehin ka pagbinigay sayo ni Lord ang swerte,” she said.

Castro said there’s s nothing wrong in believing and following traditions, as long as one does not solely rely their future on them.

“Ang nakikita kung negative kung umaasa kana lang sa swerte at hindi kana kumikilos, so pwede kang maniwala dito pero sasabayan mo rin ng aksyon. Wala namang masama kung susundin mo, magluto ka nang malagkit magsama sama kayo sa paghahalubilo sa pagkain pero bukod dun hindi dun nagtatapos eh sa buong taon dapat magsikap ka para maalpasan mo yung dati mong kalagayan sa buhay,” he added.