Shamcey Supsup, husband mark 9th wedding anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2022 03:20 PM

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup and her husband, businessman Lloyd Lee, marked their 9th wedding anniversary on Thursday, December 29.

On Instagram, the former beauty queen shared her message for her husband as she uploaded a photo of them in Japan.

"Happy 9 years to us! To the best partner I could ever ask for. The one who knows me the most, the good and the bad, but still loves me the same," she captioned her post.
 
Supsup, Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up, married Lee in 2013 after years of being sweethearts. They have two children.

