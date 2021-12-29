What Eric Tai's wife has to say to her body shamers

MANILA – The wife of Eric “Eruption” Tai calmly responded to netizens after some of them body shamed her following the actor’s post of their family picture on Christmas day.

Taking it to her own Instagram page, Rona shared what her prayer is for those who were unnecessarily critical of her figure.

“To everyone that body shamed me on my husband’s recent Christmas post, my prayer for you is to find true and unconditional love. Not just from your significant other, but also from yourself,” she said.

“Love yourself enough even if you’re going through something that you will see its beauty and strength despite its imperfection,” she continued.

To end her post, Rona said bashers can body shame her all day long, but she will not be affected by them.

Tai and Rona tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed their son Legend in March 2019.