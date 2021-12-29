(Left to right) PRC Secretary General Elizabeth Zavalla, Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, PRC Chairman Richard Gordon, Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obenita, and PRC Board of Governors Ernesto Isla. Handout

MANILA - The Araneta Group has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in helping families affected by super typhoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao.

On December 27, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated (BPCI) donated P500,000 cash at the PRC main headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obenita and Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold personally handed the donation to PRC Chairman Richard Gordon.

"I am very thankful to Binibining Pilipinas not only for their generous contribution but also for using their platform to encourage more people to help the Red Cross save more lives," Gordon said.

In a statement, BPCI chairperson Stella Marquez Araneta said that along with the donation, they continue to "wish for the safety and recovery of the typhoon victims, and look out for each other in these trying times."

In addition to the cash donation, Araneta City has also started accepting relief for typhoon victims through its Operation R.E.A.C.H. program.

For those who wish to help, donations such as bottled water, canned goods, rice, mats and blankets, face masks, alcohol, and other hygiene needs may be dropped off in boxes located at the Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza, and Gateway Tower.

Donations will be accepted until January 2022, and will be forwarded to PRC to assist in their Humanitarian Caravan in areas devastated by the strong typhoon.

"The Araneta Group is grateful to work with the Philippine Red Cross in responding to the pressing needs of our countrymen. It is our honor to work with them in delivering the necessary support and public service, in whatever ways we can, in crisis that we face," said Antonio Mardo, senior vice president for operations of the Araneta Group.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people in Visayas and Mindanao, as it toppled power lines and flooded villages just days before Christmas.