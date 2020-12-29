WATCH: OPM hits 'Mundo,' 'You' given new twists in tourism campaign

MANILA - Original Pilipino Music continues to drive the government's domestic tourism campaign.

Before yearend, the Department of Tourism (DOT) strengthened its "Balikan ang Pilipinas" campaign with the online release of a music video featuring the now-classic "Mundo" by IV of Spades, rendered by the internationally renowned Loboc Children's Choir and Mikey Amistoso, frontman of cult-favorite Ciudad.

Directed by award-winning director Sheron Dayoc ("Women of the Weeping River"), the video serenades balikbayans and local travelers to return and travel around their "mundo" or world, the Philippines.

Dayoc told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday that their first collaboration with DOT was humbling, given the limitations of the pandemic.

"Though the shoot can be tiring, it's certainly an exciting and fulfilling one because it was also a journey for the production staff to rediscover the beauty of our country and what it can still offer after facing a global pandemic," he said, citing also the fruitful creative synergy of his team and the DOT amid the enforcement of strict health protocols in the places they shot.

One of the destinations featured in "Mundo" is the Lawis Grand Canyon at the Tagoloan River Valley in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

The music video also highlights tourism workers including Bukidnon's Tagolwanen Women Weavers Association and Ibaloi kayabang basket weavers from Atok, Benguet.

"I hope in our small way, we can bring smiles and inspiration during these most trying times in our lives," Dayoc said.

DOT Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat also told ABS-CBN News that music is an integral part of Filipino life, particularly now in the struggle to revive domestic tourism.

"Filipinos love music and we always relate our experiences to the words of the song," Puyat said, referring also to the generosity of Ely Buendia who lent his song, "Smile" for a previous DOT campaign in the middle of the pandemic.

She also cites their music videos "Noypi" (written by Bamboo Mañalac, Ira Cruz, Vic Mercado, and Nathan Azarcon), that pays tribute to Filipino frontliners all over the world; and Gerry Paraiso and Basil Valdez' "You" that entices locals to rediscover their country while honoring struggling tourism workers.

"Makaka-relate lahat ng Pinoy sa first three songs which are classics and the newer song, 'Mundo,'" she said.

Romulo-Puyat is particularly ecstatic about "You," which evokes sweet memories of her husband and their wedding. It was interpreted by Armi Millare as a narrative of a young man and woman seemingly meeting for the first time as they arrive on an island.

Highlighting the DOT's "Have a Safe Trip, Pinas" campaign, "You" shows that Filipinos can still experience magic when traveling amid the pandemic and the strict health and safety protocols implemented by hotels, transport services, and other tourism operations.

The video also pays a touching tribute to real people from Boracay whose jobs and livelihoods were restored when travel to island was allowed again.

"They truly are pleased to welcome you back, because no mask can hide a smile from the heart," said Romulo-Puyat.