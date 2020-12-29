WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo shows part of her designer bag collection

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her designer bag collection.

In her latest vlog, the Kapamilya star said she opted to show the bags that she uses often, as well as some sentimental pieces.

"More than shoes, mas nag-iinvest ako sa bags kasi mas nagagamit ko siya when I'm traveling," she said.

Bernardo went on to share that she buys a designer bag to reward herself, or during special occasions like her birthday or Christmas.

"Once in a while lang naman. Hindi naman every time na may gusto ako ay nakukuha ko in a just a snap. I have to work hard for it," said the actress, who stressed that she is "very practical" when it comes to purchasing a bag.

Bernardo started by showing her first-ever designer bag, a red Louis Vuitton Speedy. This was followed by a Palm Springs backpack, which was also made by the French fashion house.

She then took out her Christian Dior Book Tote, which was a "recent purchase," and her "most used" black Chanel Boy handbag.

Also featured in the vlog are Bernardo's Chanel Boy handbag in rainbow tones, a black Celine Nano Luggage bag, a black Lady Dior, a black Balenciaga Motorcycle bag, a brown Loewe Hammock bag, and a sparkly YSL Kate bag.

"Kapag bumibili kasi ako gusto ko 'yung parang years from now puwede ko pa rin siyang magamit. Kasi di naman ako mayaman na, di ko na siya gagamitin next year. Gagamitin ko na 'to for life. So I make sure na 'yung mga binibili ko 'yung mga magagamit ko kahit medyo tumanda na ako," she said.

Bernardo also made the KathNiel fans happy by showing two bags given to her by her boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla -- the Petite Malle and the yellow Speedy Cube, which are both from Louis Vuitton.

"This is super duper my favorite for two reasons. One, bigay sa akin ito ni DJ for my birthday last year -- or last, last year. Two, I love this kasi ang ganda-ganda niya. Ang ganda ng design niya. For me, it's very classy," she said of the Petite Malle.

