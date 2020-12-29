Forced to close during pandemic, Kapitolyo hangout is now a toy store for titos of Manila

MANILA -- A lot of businesses have reinvented themselves during the COVID lockdown. Here’s how one of the "hottest" restaurants in Kapitolyo is reinventing itself into Tirador Toy Hunters, one of the hottest tito hangouts in the city.

Vince Juanta at Tirador Toy Hunters. Jeeves de Veyra

Chiliheads was known as a hangout that served super spicy pulutan with alchohol. But because of the pandemic, it wasn’t sustainable and had to close down back in March, admitted Vince Juanta, one of the partners of the group behind Kanto Freestyle.

Named after the Tagalog term for the slingshot, Tirador Toy Hunters refers to the Filipino love for toys and the shop's ability to find target toys at proper prices for its clientele.

Premium toys are locked away in glass cabinets. Jeeves de Veyra

It didn’t take long to convert the space from a restaurant to a toy store. Juanta was astounded by the size and support of the local toy community. Friends and partners who happened to be toy collectors themselves contributed display cases and toys to display.

The group started out selling Funko Pops but soon expanded to more niche toys such as anime, Star Wars, and Marvel Cinematic Universe action figures. One of the partners is a toy car collector so some die cast autos and Formula 1 racers can be found around the shop.

Tirador Toy Hunters has a lot of die cast toy cars on display. Jeeves de Veyra

There are some traces of Chiliheads left inside the shop. Before it closed, the restaurant was a place for vinyl record collectors to find hard-to-find albums. These days, they’re more focused on fantasy and sci-fi movie soundtracks. The owners’ love of motorcycles can be seen through the helmets, gloves, and goggles on display that are also for sale.

You can still find vinyls but they are more focused on soundtracks. Jeeves de Veyra

Toy collectors can come and visit to browse and inspect the toys inside the store. Setting an appointment through Facebook is highly recommended as the space is limited and they have to conform to current COVID lockdown rules and regulations. Food, coffee and drinks can be ordered from Kanto Freestyle next door.

If you can’t come to the store, the Tirador Toy Hunters has live selling sessions twice a week where they show off latest toys for sale. Check out their Facebook page for their updated toy catalog and live selling sessions.