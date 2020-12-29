Delivery eats: You can now take out faves from Novotel - including gelato

Food Exchange at the Novotel Manila Araneta Center has always been known for its extensive buffet spread, which has been missed since it closed temporarily because of quarantine.

Those who have been looking for its best-selling items will be relieved to know that the offerings of Food Exchange live on in the hotel’s Take Me Out delivery and curbside pick-up concept which features a buy-one-take-one special for every day of the week.

The Oink and the Novotel Classic burgers. Jeeves de Veyra

Of note are Take Me Out’s burgers which have been getting rave reviews from which Manila’s burger-loving community. You can choose from: The Novotel Classic, a massive double 120g patty cheeseburger with tomato, onions, and lettuce; The Oink- the killer combo of beef and pork featuring a prime beef cut patty, chorizo, bacon and golden spam bites; and The Mexican Burger, a spicy burger packed with chili con carne, salsa, avocado and nacho crumble. P420 gets you two burgers.

Pasta, pizza, rice bowls, and gourmet sandwiches round out offerings for the rest of the week.

Pints of Indulge Gelato come with waffle bowls, cookie crumbs and candy sprinkles. Jeeves de Veyra

Another missed feature of Food Exchange’s buffet was the rich gelato. Selected flavors of Indulge Gelato are also available through Take Me Out. They even have special Have Yourself a Merry Pannetone, Gingerbread All the Way, and Baebingka flavors for the holidays. Each pint is priced at P380 and comes with a set of fixings like waffle bowls, cookie crumbs and candy sprinkles.

For pricing and a complete list of Novotel Manila Araneta Center’s Take Me Out promo, visit here.

Payment can be made through credit card via payment link or through QR codes of GCash, Alipay or WeChat which will be sent once orders have been placed. Orders can be arranged for curbside pickup or through a third party delivery service.