Yllana Aduana returns to PH after Miss Earth stint

Photo from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Beauty queen Yllana Aduana has returned to the Philippines after her Miss Earth stint.

The beauty queen donned a pink gown and waved the Philippine flag as she posed for photos upon her arrival.

Aduana placed second as Miss Earth Air and received the Best in Bikini special award, with Drita Ziri of Albania proclaimed as the winner.

She was aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown, after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

