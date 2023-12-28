How to cope with seasonal affective disorder

Visitors take in the Christmas sights and sounds at a mall in Makati. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — While some enjoy the holidays, others experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

According to the National Mental Health Institute, SAD is a recurring depressive episode that happens during fall or winter occurring at least two years in a row without any explainable shift in circumstances.

In the Philippines, SAD usually occurs during the rainy season or when December rolls in.

“These months also signal the holiday season, a season portrayed to be extremely joyful, family-oriented, and love-filled with the expectations to match. Such expectations can add stress and pressure, making SAD even more pronounced,” said Yuri Marshal, co-founder of mental health platform and organization Mind You.

SAD Symptoms

While gifts, parties, and the holiday hustle may take our attention, mental health experts are reminding us to pay attention to ourselves and our loved ones’ emotional and mental well-being as well. It's important to be especially mindful and considerate during times of heightened emotions and expectations.

For example, while for many, it may be a welcome and wonderful time with family, some may have less than happy family situations and can be triggered. Watch out, too, for friends and family who may have lost loved ones recently or during the season, making happy gatherings and greetings painful reminders.

How do you know if you or a loved one may have SAD? Mind You tells us to keep your eyes and hearts mindful of these symptoms especially during the season: low mood and energy, feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness, having difficulty concentrating, feeling sluggish or agitated, sleep disturbance, social withdrawal, and overeating.

Surviving the Seasonal Blues

The most important thing to know if you or a loved one are experiencing these symptoms is that you are not alone and there is help available. First and foremost is the reminder that there is nothing to be ashamed of if the season makes you feel less than joyful.

Second, is the reminder to exercise sensitivity and compassion to ourselves and others. We may need to pause from big overwhelming parties and opt for more meaningful gatherings or reaching out, one on one. Nutritious food amidst the feasts may help our moods, as well as purposeful walks to get in necessary sunshine as the days and moods get gloomy.

When self-soothing techniques may not be enough, Mind You has a range of services for those who may need the extra care during this sensitive time of the year.

Mind You’s mobile app, available on both android and Apple devices, is free and has activities to help users navigate complex feelings. Affordable sessions with Mind You’s partner psychiatrists and psychologists can also be booked through the app.

There is no shame after all in seeking help and making the holidays a safer and more sensitive time for everyone is perhaps one of the best gifts we can give ourselves and our loved ones this season.

