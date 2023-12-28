LOOK: Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee received a special plaque from Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc (FFCCCII)



Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee received a special plaque from Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc (FFCCCII), Thursday in Manila City.



According to FFCCCII President Dr. Cecilio K. Pedro, they take “immense pride in celebrating the accomplishments” of Dee, who is the granddaughter of the federation's former vice president, philanthropist and the late Chinabank Chairman Dee K. Chiong. She is also the grandniece of former FFCCCII vice president and the late civic leader Dee Hong Lue.



“Michelle embodies the values of what I describe in Filipino as ‘Dugong Tsino, Pusong Pinoy,’ cherishing her ethnic Chinese heritage while being an exemplary Filipino citizen contributing to Philippine progress,” he said in his speech.



Pedro added they are proud of Dee for continuing her family’s legacy of philanthropy.



According to the FFCCCII president, Dee’s late granduncle, pre-war Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce President and 1920 China Bank founder Dee C. Chuan, as well as her paternal great-great-granduncle, the 19th-century Philippine lumber industry pioneer entrepreneur and civic leader Dy Han Kia, were also known for their public service.



“Philanthropy is deeply rooted in the Confucian tradition of Chinese culture. With a lineage steeped in civic causes, it is no wonder that Michelle, a unique beauty queen, possesses both a philanthropic heart and an idealistic commitment to her civic causes,” he said.



He went on: Michelle's years of hard work have paid off, making her an inspiration to our youth. We hope that Michelle will continue to share her talents and lend a helping hand to our fellow Filipinos, especially our underprivileged brothers and sisters who have less in life.”



Dee, meanwhile, shared that her public service is deeply rooted in her family and that she makes it a point to embody and integrate “pusong pinoy” in all her activities.



“What I can say about the Dee family, for whatever we plan -- and this is consistent to all of us -- whatever we do, we really aim to serve. We really aim to implant and do whatever we can that the Philippines becomes better, whether through small or big endeavors,” the beauty queen said in her speech.



“My advocacy is all about making the world a better place... also to utilize any platform I’ve built to creative a positive impact in the world,” she added.

