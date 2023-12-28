Watch more News on iWantTFC

This fun little nugget was born out of love and an inside joke.

Tubby Nugget has amassed over two and a half million Instagram followers with its cute, wholesome short cartoons.

The brown nugget-shaped character is a brainchild of Filipino-American Jenine Pastores and her husband, Joshua Drew Jackson.

"It was an inside joke, I used to call him tubby all the time," said Pastores.

Added Jackson: "So I drew a little nugget on my phone and would just send it to her when she was feeling sad or down just to cheer her up."

From what was meant to be a fun break from the pressures of the entertainment industry where the husband and wife team work at, their cartoon line has now grown into plush dolls, stickers, and appearances at comic book and pop culture conventions.

Tubby Nuggets’ Filipino and Asian roots have been on full display, mixing in plenty of pop culture references.

Throughout Tubby’s adventures, whether in short cartoons or comic strips, there’s a common, positive theme.

"Our character is about self-love and making sure you take care of your mental health, and also embracing your inner fat. It’s our personal sense of humor. Our brand is very much like, we want people to feel the internet is a safe place to express yourself and find hope," Pastores said.

This past year, Tubby Nugget and the team have been spreading good vibes in more ways, from standing in solidarity with the Hollywood strikes to raising funds for the recent Maui fires.