Catriona Gray spends the holidays with her parents in Australia. Photos from Catriona Gray's Instagram account

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is cherishing her time off from work with her parents in Australia, where they are spending the holiday season as a family.

On Instagram, Gray explained why her Christmas photo with her mom and dad was posted late, noting that this year’s Yuletide celebration is unlike the previous ones.

“It took me a while to think of a caption ‘cause being together with my mum and dad for Christmas this year hits different. It seems I've taken time for granted, always talking about ‘next time’, the ‘next christmas’...like it was guaranteed,” she said in the caption.

But when Gray’s father was hospitalized this year, the beauty queen felt like she was “running out of time.” That’s why she considers her time spent with them this Christmas as a gift.

“So being at home with them, dancing in our chairs to Elvis, giggling over a glass of wine and taking our evening walks... every moment feels like such a gift,” she continued.

“Thank you God for my family, for the time I still have with them. This truly is the greatest gift I could've ever asked for.”

Last April, the Gray family faced a health scare when her father was rushed to the hospital. The pageant titlist did not disclose the reason.

Gray described the episode one of the scariest times of her life, and shared her relief once her father was able to “get out of the woods.”

Aside from her parents, Gray also spent Christmas with her boyfriend, actor Sam Milby.

