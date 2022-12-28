MANILA — Celebrity makeup artist Jelly Eugenio shared a closer look at Nadine Lustre during the awards night of the Metro Manila Film Festival held Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Lustre posed with the eye-catching letters spelling out "Deleter" on her nose.

"This is probably my most favorite makeup I did this year. Not because it's the most different nor is it something new -- but because it has meaning. I've had this idea of a name across the face, (similar to like a band-aid makeup) I had it saved for a year now maybe," Eugenio said in the post.

"I just needed to know which name it would be. Then when I saw Nadine's trailer for this movie and I knew in my heart I had to do something special. Deleter. That's it. Plus, this season is not the easiest for me as well... So to achieve a look that makes my heart happy, in a time we don't feel the most joyful (though I am very thankful), this is a (little) triumph I need to celebrate."

Lustre feels fired up and promises to make more movies following her Best Actress win at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for her performance in the movie “Deleter.”

Aside from the Best Actress award given to Lustre, the 7-trophy haul of “Deleter” also includes Best Picture, Best Director for Mikhail Red, Best Cinematography for Ian Guevarra, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing.

The psychological thriller film follows the story of Lyra (Lustre) while a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound her as she also struggles to escape her “own troubled past.”

It is Lustre’s second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career this year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

—with reports from Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

Related video: